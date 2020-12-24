If your timeline is filled with amazing videos of chocolate bombs filled with marshmallows bursting in hot milk, well, you're not alone. This Christmas drink in now going viral with many coffee shops offering it for you to dry. While it looks super simple, it makes up for a perfect Instagram food, this Christmas. People who have tried it are totally loving the warm drink that is like a hug in a cup! If you are looking make this fun drink at home, here's a recipe that can help! Christmas Eve 2020 Dinner Menu Ideas: From Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Baked Salmon to Rum Cake For Dessert, Traditional Recipes to Have a Lovely Holiday Spread! (Watch Recipe Videos).

Things You'll Need:

Chocolate bar (preferably ones with low sugar for it to harden better)

Silicone sphere mould

Brush

Piping bag

Hot chocolate mix

Mini marshmallows

Sprinkles

Chop your chocolate and melt in the microwave for 15 seconds.

As your chocolate is ready to be poured into silicone moulds, make sure to check if the chocolate starts to get firm. If so then melt for 5 more seconds.

Clean your mould and using a paintbrush add a thin layer of chocolate on the inside of the mould.

Place into the fridge for 5 minutes to set and then apply a second coat of chocolate.

After you place the chocolate mould into the fridge to set up for five minutes, your chocolate will easily release from the mould & will be ready to be assembled!

Set your first half into a small bowl and fill the chocolate about 3/4 of the way with your favourite hot chocolate mix and marshmallows.

Now seal the top half of the sphere after piping in some melted chocolate and press gently together to seal.

Hot Chocolate Bombs Filled with Marshmallows for Christmas 2020 (Recipe Video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decor Element (@decorelement)

Merry Christmas, everyone. This hot chocolate bomb isn't just perfect for your Instagram timeline but is also a warm cup of perfection for your tastebuds. You can easily make it at home or head to your nearby cafe to try it out!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).