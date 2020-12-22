Christmas 2020 is barely two days away and are you excited? Well, if you are going to be hosting a Christmas party, then we would get you feeling a little confused about what to have on your table spread. This time, Christmas 2020 celebrations are going to be a bit different than the usual, given that social distancing has to be followed. A lot of people may even opt for virtual celebrations this time. But there is always a little feast at home on the day of Christmas Eve. If you are wondering what should be on your Christmas dinner menu, then you have come to the right place. We bring you Christmas recipe along with video tutorials to make a perfect platter for your friends and family.

Christmas cookies and desserts are always looked up for. Special food prepared at the time of festivals is what makes it even more significant and enjoyable for everyone. Christmas feast will see people coming together, enjoying and celebrating. And bonding over food, clicking pictures of the food you made, sharing them with one another is going to a be a part of the celebrations; especially if you are away from family. So ahead of Christmas, we bring you some dinner menu ideas with recipe videos so you can start prepping up from right now. Christmas 2020: How to Make Butter Cookies at Home This Festive Season? Here's The Simple Step-by-Step Recipe (Watch Video).

Baked Salmon Recipe Video:

Using minimal ingredients you can make a flavourful dish of baked salmon. Once you have a preheated oven, it would take less than half an hour to make this delicious food item. You can use food colour to decorate it later on for your Christmas feast table.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

Mashed potatoes can go with any item on your menu. It is one of the easy and best side dishes for your holiday special menu. There are several ways in which you can make this dish, but the simplest one takes just three ingredients - potatoes, milk and butter! How much easier can things get?

Honey Glazed Ham Recipe:

Succulent on the inside, crispy and charred on the outside, that's how everyone will love their ham! A famous dish to include on your Christmas 2020 menu, you could combine with some pineapple juice, orange zest to add the tanginess just about right.

How to Make Chicken Sausage Stew Video:

For the main course, you can opt for a stew instead of making separate breads and curry. You can combine the stew with steamed rice and it would make for a good filing meal. You can also add bread crumbs and veggies to make it on the heavier side.

Rum Cake Christmas Recipe:

Your table spread for Christmas will be incomplete without having a slice of rum cake. You may have already baked one for the season but if you haven't then watch the above video as a guide to make one. We also have some Christmas dessert recipes for you.

We hope the above dishes help you to make some items for your Christmas dinner spread. Have a lovely time cooking, baking together. Wishing you all Merry Christmas 2020!

