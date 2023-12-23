Gingerbread holds a cherished place in Christmas traditions, adding a delightful and festive touch to holiday celebrations. Typically associated with gingerbread houses and cookies, this spiced treat has become synonymous with the Christmas season.

One iconic use of gingerbread during Christmas is in the creation of gingerbread houses. Families, friends, and even communities engage in the joyful activity of constructing and decorating these edible structures. The process involves baking gingerbread cookies to serve as the walls and roof, assembling them with icing, and adorning the creation with an array of candies, frosting, and other decorative elements. Gingerbread houses are a creative expression of the holiday spirit and delightful treats for those who partake in their construction. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together an easy way to make gingerbread houses for the festival. Get a Step-by-Step Tutorial on How To Make the Perfect Gingerbread House With Icing and Glass Windows.

Ingredients to Make Gingerbread House

First step is preparing the gingerbread, for you would need 3, 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon ground ginger, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened, 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed, 1 large egg, 1/2 cup molasses and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. For the Royal Icing you would need 3 cups powdered sugar, 2 large egg whites and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. For decorations, you may use assorted candies, chocolates, and sprinkles. Christmas 2023 Food Ideas for Party: Mix Traditional Favorites and Innovative Treats To Celebrate the Holiday Season.

How To Make Gingerbread House for Christmas 2023

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, baking soda, and salt. In a separate large bowl, beat the softened butter and brown sugar until creamy. Add the egg, molasses, and vanilla extract to the butter mixture, beating well. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms. Divide the dough into two portions, wrap each in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out the desired shapes for your gingerbread house components (walls, roof, etc.). Transfer the cut pieces to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake the gingerbread pieces for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned. Allow the pieces to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. In a clean, dry bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, egg whites, and lemon juice until smooth and stiff peaks form. Transfer the icing to a piping bag or a zip-top bag with a small corner snipped off. Begin by assembling the walls of the house using royal icing as the "glue." Allow the walls to set before attaching the roof pieces. Hold the pieces together for a few minutes until the icing starts to set. Once the basic structure is secure, let your creativity shine by decorating with royal icing and assorted candies. Allow the decorations to set and the icing to harden before moving or displaying the gingerbread house. Once fully assembled and decorated, your gingerbread house is ready to be admired and enjoyed throughout the holiday season.

Gingerbread House Recipe Video to Make From Scratch

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).