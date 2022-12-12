Gingerbread house day is celebrated worldwide on December 12. It recognises the tradition of making a delicious cookie house and marks the beginning of the festive season. On Gingerbread House Day, families gather together, bake up some gingerbread and start building and decorating their very own gingerbread house. It is a day that connects and brings family members together for a crunchy, delicious treat. This is a day that sets everyone right into the Christmas mood. As you celebrate Gingerbread House Day, we at LatestLY have curated an easy way to make a gingerbread house. Step-by-Step Recipe And Design to Make Confectionery Shaped Like Cute Homes For the Festive Season.

Though making a gingerbread house looks like a difficult task, it is not that tedious if you follow our recipe step by step. Get the recipe below:

Mix 6 cups of all-purpose flour, 1/2 a teaspoon baking powder, 4 teaspoon ground ginger, 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cloves or allspice and 1/2 tablespoon salt, and set this mixture of dry ingredients aside.

Now, mix 12 tablespoons softened butter and 284 grams packed light brown sugar in a mixer and beat until fluffy.

Add 2 large eggs, 1 cup dark molasses and 1 tablespoon water.

Now, add the dry ingredients mixture prepared earlier. Knead it into a ball, and add more flour if it's too soft.

Separate it into two. This dough would be enough for two houses. Wrap in saran wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Bake it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Smaller pieces will cook faster.

For glass windows: Crush hard candies in the colours you want your windows.

After the gingerbread is baked, add the crushed candies to the window holes.

Place the gingerbread back in the oven and keep an eye on the candies. As soon as they are melted flat, remove them from the oven and let them cool.

If the candies are too hot for too long, they will bubble! Wait until they are cooled completely to pull up the pieces from the parchment paper. When the gingerbread is removed from the oven. it will be a little soft still but will harden as it cools. It will be perfect for building your house!

For the Icing: Mix 1 1/3 cups of powdered sugar with two large egg whites.

Then add an additional 1 1/3 cup of powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Making a gingerbread house is a lengthy process but not as difficult as it looks. Wishing everyone a Happy Gingerbread House Day 2022!

