Jur Sital or Jude Sheetal is the celebration of Maithili New Year, which marks the first day of the Maithili calendar and is celebrated all over the Mithila region and in Nepal. Jur Sital annually falls in the second week of April and the festival date is based on the Gregorian calendar, Jur Sital 2022 will be celebrated on April 14. On this day, the kitchen is closed as they pray and clean the "Chulha" on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti and seal it until the festival ends. The name "Jur Sital" translates to "freezing cold." Jur Sital 2022 Date in India: When Is Satuani Festival? Know Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maithili New Year.

The day is celebrated to show gratitude to the Goddess and God of harvest and also to pray for bountiful rain and a good crop. Since the Chulha is given rest on the day of the festival and isn't used, there are certain special food items that are prepared just a day in advance for the celebration of Jur Sital. One such dish is the Badi-Kadhi or Badi Bhaat consumed on the day of Jur Sital. It is a traditional curry that is famous in the Bihar and Mithila regions. Let's take a look at how to make a Badi-Kadhi for the occasion of Jur Sital or Maithili New Year 2022.

How To Make Badi-Kadhi?

Ingredients:

For the kadhi:

1 cup sour curd

1 tablespoon besan

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1-2 slit green chillies

Salt to taste

For Badi or Bari:

1 cup besan

1 teaspoon ajwain/carom seeds

½ teaspoon Kalonji/onion seeds

1 teaspoon haldi/turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder (optional)

1 onion chopped

1 pinch of cooking soda

Oil for frying

Salt to taste

For tempering:

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 red chilli broken into pieces

A few curry leaves

1 tablespoon oil

Method:

To Make The Badi:

1. In a large bowl, mix the besan, ajwain, kalonji, turmeric,

2. Set aside for 15 minutes.

3. Heat the oil in a deep kadhai/large kadhai.

4. Dip a small test ball in the oil. If the ball rises to the surface of the oil gradually then you can add more balls of the dough. If it rises immediately your oil is too hot. Cool the oil for a little while, your badi will be uncooked inside.

5. Drop small balls of the batter in the hot oil. You can use your hands or you can use 2 teaspoons to do the job, Add small balls as they will swell in the oil.

6. On medium flame fry until deep golden brown. Drain and set aside on absorbent paper.

To Make The Kadhi:

1. Mix the curd, besan ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and 2 cups of water. Make the kadhi thinner by adding more water.

2. Stir well to avoid lumps.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan, then add the jeera/cumin seeds.

4. Add the red chilli, curry leaves, and green chillies.

5. Stir continuously while adding the kadhi mix.

6. For 15 minutes, simmer on low heat.

7. Add the badi to the simmering kadhi.

8. Continue to cook for 5 more minutes.

Take A Look At The Recipe Video Here:

The dish is best paired with rice and can be served cold and is eaten on the day of Jur Sital along with Satu which is also prepared in advance.

