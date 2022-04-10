Satuani and Jur Sital or Maithili New Year is the celebration of the first day of the Maithili Calendar celebrated in the Mithila regions and Nepal. Maithili New Year follows Nirayanam or vernal equinox, corresponding to April 30 (may sometimes vary by day) in the Gregorian year. April 14 marks the first day of the traditional Tirhuta Panchang, a calendar followed by the Maithili community of India and Nepal. Celebrated with imbibed traditions and rituals, it is one of the most important festivals. Ahead of the Satuani festival and Jur Sital 2022, let us learn more about this important day for the Maithili community in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand and also Nepal. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Satuani and Jur Sital 2022 Festival Date

Jur Sital (also sometimes spelt as Jude Sheetal) is also a spring festival that marks the arrival of spring and usually falls in April every year. This year Jur Sital falls on April 14, along with other spring festivals.

Significance and History of Jur Sital

This is a water festival that is celebrated on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti, and the word "Jur Sital" translates to "freezing cold." On the day, the kitchen is closed as they pray the "Chulha" on the occasion of the harvest festival Satuani and clean the Chulha and seal it until the festival is over.

Satuani marks the entry of the Sun into Aries (Mesha) according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is observed because of the Solar cycle change. And it is also said that it is to celebrate the birthday of the King Shailesh of the Mithila Region, but the theory is unfounded.

The day is celebrated to appreciate and show gratitude to God and the Goddess of Harvest for a bountiful life. It is also believed that for Satuani, the Chulha is cleaned for the Chulha Maharani and given rest by not turning it on.

Celebrations of Jur Sital

It is celebrated in a lot of different ways, people fly kites, and they use a lot of traditional ways to store water in brass vessels as to not use anything new on that day and still find ways to beat the heat and they take to lakes and ponds to take baths and wash their clothes with 'old-water', and it is said that the water stored the previous night is said to have a cooling effect on those it is sprinkled upon.

