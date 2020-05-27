National Burger Day (US) 2020: From the World’s Biggest Burger to the Most Expensive One, Here Are Seven Fascinating Facts About Burger

National Burger Day (US) 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Burger Day is annually celebrated on May 28 in the United States of America. This occasion is also known as National Hamburger Day. On this day the presence of hamburger is appreciated. The term hamburger is derived from the city of Hamburg, Germany, where beef from Hamburg cows was minced and formed into patties to make Hamburg steaks. On the occasion of National Burger Day (US) 2020, we will share some fascinating facts about a burger. Prince Harry Gets a Part-Time Job Offer From Burger King; Twitterati Reacts With Funny Memes and Jokes.

There is still uncertainty on the origin of the hamburger in the United States, although most claim that the hamburger originated between 1880 and 1900. Burger has become a global staple of the fast-food diet and the backyard cookout. In recent years, these traditional beef patties have been transformed to include other meat and vegetarian options. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of a single patty Hamburger contains 295 calories, while 100 g of Burger King Hamburger provides 261 calories and 100 g of McDonald's Hamburger comprises of 264 calories.

Fascinating Facts About Burger

1. As per New York Magazine, Louis Lassen has invented the hamburger.

2. Americans alone consume approximately 50-billion burgers a year.

3. The world's biggest burger weighed 2,014 pounds and required a crane to flip. The Guinness World record-holding burger was prepared at the Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, Minnesota. This massive bacon cheeseburger had 16.5 pounds of bacon, 50 pounds of lettuce, 60 pounds of onions and 40 pounds of cheese.

4. One of the most expensive burgers in the world is 'The Biggest Damn Burger in the World' with a price tag of 5000 US$ made by Juicy Foods in Corvallis, Oregon.

5. During World War I, the US Government tried to rename hamburgers as ‘liberty sandwiches.’

6. The Big Mac was introduced in 1968 and sold for 49 cents.

7. The town of Hamburg was once offered by PETA NY $15,000 to change its name to Veggieburg.

Celebrate National Burger Day 2020 with your family members and loved ones by preparing a creative hamburger at your home. Also, share pictures of your burger by using #NationalHamburgerDay on social media and become a part of this day celebration.