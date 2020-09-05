It’s National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 in the United States of America. Which means, now you have one more reason to treat your taste buds with the delicious dish. Although, National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 will be different than the previous years because of the pandemic, it cannot dampen the spirit of pizza lovers. It is time to take matters in your own hands. By making your own dough or buying some from a nearby store, hand stretching it and baking at home, your delicious pizza is transformed into a work of art, worthy of a dinner party. Because it is National Cheese Pizza Day 2020, which means, more and more cheese, do not forget about the toppings. While most of the toppings can be just chopped up and tossed into the pizza before baking, there are a few that should be precooked first for better texture and flavour. And bacon is one such ingredient. So, how to make a cheese bacon pizza at home? In this article, we bring you to step by step recipe ideas and ingredients to carve out the best and mouth-watering bacon cheese pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day 2020. Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home.

Pizzas usually do not take a very long time to bake. The bake time is actually to crisp the dough and melt the cheese. Raw meats such as bacon usually won’t cook through in the short baking time, so they should be precooked. This is why bacon should be cooked first to a crisp consistency for the recipe, before you heat your pizza. To know how to make the Pizza dough recipe at home, you can click HERE.

Bacon Cheese Pizza Ingredients:

One tablespoon oil

Two onions (chopped)

Three cloves garlic (minced)

1/4 teaspoon paprika

One tablespoon flour

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup sour cream

One teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram leaves

Two tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 to 1 pound bacon (cooked crisp, drained on paper towels and crumbled)

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella or Muenster cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make Bacon Cheese Pizza?

For the first step, gather all the ingredients.

Heat oil in a large skillet and saute onions and garlic, until tender for about six to seven minutes.

Now add paprika and flour and cook and stir for about three minutes. Add sour cream, thyme and some marjoram leaves and cook until thickened.

Spread this sauce over the prebaked crust and top it with bacon and cheeses.

Bake your pizza at 425 F for about nine to fifteen minutes until the crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Now cut into squares or wedges and serve.

Watch Bacon Cheese Pizza Recipe Video:

Tada, your bacon cheese pizza is ready. It does not take much time to bake; however, the cooking technique is important. We hope you are enjoying National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 today and at least having a pizza one time in the whole day. Enjoy with your family and make this delicious homemade bacon cheese pizza for your happy tummy!

