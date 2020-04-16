Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

Easy Pizza Recipes To Make At Home (Photo redits: Pixabay)

Lockdown has created some real chefs! Go to any of your social media accounts and you will see that most people have finally found some time to spend in the kitchen. Not just Dalgona coffee, people are trying their hands on homemade panipuri, samose, pakode and everything else that can easily be made at home. However, what most of us will agree that we are missing the most is pizza! Before we were quarantined, pizzas were just a phone call away but now it's even better, you can actually experience what preparing your favourite pizza feels like!

If you're thinking that making pizza at home is difficult, let us tell you it is actually NOT! In fact, if you do not have pizza base easily accessible at home, you can prepare pizza base at home from scratch. Easy to make delicious to eat, and the best part about homemade pizzas? You know exactly what goes into making what you are eating!

How To Make Pizza Dough At Home?

With simple ingredients like flour, water, yeast, salt, and oil, you can easily make pizza dough at home that you can in turn use to make pizza base! After preparing the dough, you have to leave it for two or three hours to rise depending on the rising agent you are using. The longer you leave the dough to rise the better the flavour gets.

Here's how to make pizza dough at home:

4 Easy Types of Pizza To Make At Home

Margherita Pizza

Everybody's favourite the simple yet delicious, Margherita pizza can easily be made at home. All you will need is some pizza sauce or you can use normal sauce if you want with some grated parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese or pizza cheese. Put it on the pizza pan in the preheated oven. Here's how to make Margherita Pizza at home:

Veggie Pizza

For vegetarians, you can easily make veggie pizza at home using fresh vegetables like spinach, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, zucchini, capsicum, tomatoes. Here's how to make veggie pizza at home:

Cheesy Corn Pizza

Many people really love the combination of corn and cheese. You can easily make some cheesy corn pizza using some corn, mozzarella cheese or pizza cheese. Here's how to make Cheesy Corn Pizza at home:

Homemade BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ chicken pizza, is the best non-veg option you can try at home. Using some tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onion or other veggies that you like you can make BBQ chicken pizza at home using Gouda cheese! Check out a video recipe:

With pizzas, you can really experiment a lot! Have you always been eating capsicum on your pizza? Try onions or shallots this time. While you are quarantined, try your hands at cooking and you might create your new favourite recipe!