The United States observes September 5 as National Cheese Pizza Day. It is estimated that there are more than 70,000 pizzerias across the United States. Earlier, a basic cheese pizza was regarded by its Italian inventors as food for the lower classes who could not afford meats. Today, times have changed and you will hardly meet anyone who doesn't like a pizza, especially the one with cheese. And as we observe National Cheese Pizza Day 2020, we bring to you some interesting facts about the food item and its significance across countries. You can celebrate the day by sharing some cool facts about pizza to share on Instagram. Is Pizza Healthy? Important Facts about Your Favourite ‘Nutritious’ Junk Food

Pizza is a 37 billion dollar industry. According to the American Pizza Community, US Pizzeria’s employ over a million people in 73,000 stores across the country. The average American eats 23 pounds of pizza per year and it is much loved. As we celebrate the much-loved cheese pizza, we bring to some cool facts you can share on social media. Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home.

The United States eat 350 slices of pizza every second!

The biggest pizza history recorded in history had a total surface area of 13,580.28 ft in Rome, Italy, on December 13, 2012.

The most popular pizza topping is pepperoni.

In 2001, the Russian Space Agency was paid more than a million bucks to deliver a six-inch pizza to the International Space Station. Russian cosmonaut, Usachov thus became the first person to receive a pizza delivery while in orbit.

Did you know that there is a technical term for “crust”? It’s called cornicione or the “end crust”.

There is a mathematical theorem named after pizza! Yes, it’s called the Pizza theorem. According to the theorem, the equality of two areas that arise when one partitions a disk in a certain way.

There are pizza museums! The United State Pizza Museum is located in Chicago, and another pizza museum — Pizza Brain — operates in Philadelphia.

October is National Pizza Month. It was created by the publisher of Pizza Today magazine, Gerry Durnell in October of 1984.

The word "pizza" dates back over 1000 years with the first known documentation of the word is in a Latin text from 997 C.E. Luis XIII in Salerno, Also, the most expensive pizza is sold in Italy $12,000! We wish you all a Happy National Cheese Pizza Day.

