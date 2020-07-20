National Fortune Cookie Day 2020 will be celebrated on July 20 in the United States of America. This event will give you a reason to enjoy fortune cookie and get a good message for your life. This cookie is known as 'fortune cookie' because when you split it open, you will find a short piece of life advice printed on a piece of paper. Sometimes, during a lottery contest, a number is printed on the paper inserted in a fortune cookie. On the occasion of National Fortune Cookie Day 2020 (US), LatestLY brings to you seven interesting facts about this sweet delicacy.

Fortune cookies are mostly found in the menu list of Chinese restaurants of the United States. However, you will be surprised to know that they weren’t invented in China. Also, this type of cookie cannot be found in any outlet or eatery of China. Fortune cookies aren’t folded before they’re baked. Fortune cookies are prepared by just four ingredients - sesame seed oil, sugar, flour and vanilla.

Seven Facts About Fortune Cookie

1. The fortune cookie was invented in 1914 by Makoto Hagiwara, a Japanese national working in San Francisco.

2. According to the Boston Globe's research, over 4 million cookies with fortunes tucked inside them are being produced each day.

3. The machine for producing fortune cookie was invented in the year 1964 by Edward Louie, the owner of the Lotus Fortune Cookie factory in San Francisco.

4. Wonton Food Inc is the largest fortune cookie manufacturer in the United States.

5. Donald Lau, vice president of Wonton Food Inc used to write fortunes for the cookie till the year 1995. After that, he ran out of ideas and the company hired a fortune writer to replace him.

6. There are around 15,000 different fortunes in Wonton Food’s database.

7. Companies like Motorola, Apple, FedEx, Starbucks, Honda, AT&T, Bank of America and others used fortune cookies as their direct marketing tool.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you might not be able to visit the restaurant to enjoy these fortune cookies. However, to simply enjoy the taste, you can prepare fortune cookies at home on the occasion of National Fortune Cookie Day 2020.

