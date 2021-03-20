Nowruz or Navroz is observed annually on March 21 to celebrate the Iranian New Year. This day is also known as Persian New Year. This day falls on Spring Equinox marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. As the vernal equinox, Nowruz marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The story of King Jamshid is told as part of the Nowruz origin story. Families gather together to follow rituals for the celebration of the Persian New Year. Various delicacies are prepared on this day and a few of them we will share below to celebrate Nowroz 2021. People celebrate Nowruz by sharing Happy Persian New Year 2021 wishes, Nowruz 2021 messages, Iranian New year WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz greetings, Nowruz 2021 images and Happy Nowruz Facebook status, Happy Nowruz HD wallpapers, Navroze Mubarak pictures with family and family.

The United Nations officially recognized the "International Day of Nowruz" with the adoption of UN resolution 64/253 in 2010. Nowruz has Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, however, it has been celebrated by diverse communities for over 3,000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans and South Asia.

The Haft-Sin table is the centre of Nowruz decorations, which includes items dedicated to nature. The tradition of individuals and families jumping over the fire and asking the fire to take their sickness and all the unhappiness of the past year is practised on Nowruz 2021.

Persian Recipes to Celebrate Iranian New Year

1. Roasted Black Bass

2. Matzo Ball Soup

3. Torshi Tareh

4. Date Shake

5. Lamb Kebabs in Pomegranate

6. Iranian Rice Cookies

7. Persian Celery Stew

On the occasion of Nowruz 2021, you should definitely prepare a few of the recipes mentioned above at your home to enjoy it with your family and loved ones. We wish you all a very Happy Persian New Year 2021.

