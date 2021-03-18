Nowruz or Navroz, meaning ‘New Day,’ is approaching. The day, also known as Persian New Year or Iranian New Year, is celebrated worldwide by various ethnolinguistic groups and falls on or around March 21 of the Gregorian calendar. Nowruz 2021 is on March 20, and there is so much to do. But before anything, you must sort out the list of festival greetings to send to your family and friends. To wish on Nowruz, here we bring you Nowruz Mubarak 2021 wishes and HD images. These Navroz Mubarak messages, greetings and photos can be sent across on social media sites, exchange festive greetings through messenger apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal and more. In addition, the WhatsApp stickers available for free download online will add more charm to the festive greetings.

The celebration of Nowruz also begins the Spring Equinox, marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. Navroz marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. People clean their house, replace broken items, purchase new clothes and prepare traditional meals. Another important ritual followed during the Nowruz celebration is the Haft-Sin table that includes several items decorating the table. That’s the centre of the Persian New Year celebration. While the rituals are sure to be followed, here we bring you, Navroz Mubarak, 2021 wishes, HD images, Nowruz messages, Facebook greetings, Signal photos, Telegram quotes and more to celebrate the Iranian New Year.

Nowruz Mubarak 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have the Most Fun and Blessed Nowruz With Your Dear Ones in a Safe Environment This Year. Happy Nowruz to You All.

Nowruz Mubarak 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Comes in All Beautiful Colours, and We Hope We Can Use Each of Them To Paint Our Life. Wishing Everyone a Colourful Nowruz.

Nowruz Mubarak 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak to My Dearest Friend. This New Year Will Be Yours To Shine.

Nowruz Mubarak 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Coming Persian Year Will Be Full of Success for You, Mark My Word. Happy Persian New Year to You and Your Family, Dear Friend.

Nowruz 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Peace and Prosperity on This Nowruz. My Friend Deserves All the Good Things in This New Year.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has come up with various stickers to make exchanging chats even more fun and relatable. But for every celebration, there are dedicated sticker images available for download on both iOS and Android applications. You can click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp stickers’ collection. We wish you and your family, Nowruz Mubarak 2021!

