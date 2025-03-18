Nowruz, meaning New Day, is the Persian New Year, celebrated on the spring equinox to mark the beginning of a new year in the Iranian calendar. With roots dating back over 3,000 years, this festival is observed by millions across Iran, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. It symbolises renewal, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness, bringing families together for festivities, traditions, and cultural rituals that embrace prosperity and wellbeing. Food plays a central role in Nowruz celebrations, with each dish carrying symbolic meaning for health, abundance, and happiness in the new year. Hence, ahead of Nowruz 2025, we bring you delicious recipes that are popularly made during the Iranian New Year. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

The traditional spread often includes Sabzi Polo (herbed rice) with fish for prosperity, Reshteh Polo (noodle rice) for destiny, and Kuku Sabzi (herb frittata) for renewal. Sweets like Baklava and Samanu represent sweetness and strength, while the Haft-Seen table features symbolic foods such as apples (health), garlic (protection), and wheat sprouts (rebirth), reinforcing the themes of Nowruz. As you celebrate Nowruz 2025, here are the traditional food items that you can prepare during the festival. When Is the First Day of Spring Season in the Northern Hemisphere? Know Timings and Significance of Vernal Equinox.

1. Sabzi Polo ba Mahi: A fragrant dish of herbed rice served with fish, symbolizing prosperity and renewal. The fresh herbs represent rebirth, making it a staple for Nowruz feasts.

Watch Recipe Video of Sabzi Polo ba Mahi:

2. Kuku Sabzi: A Persian herb frittata packed with greens like parsley, cilantro, and dill. Its vibrant colour signifies growth, health, and the arrival of spring.

Watch Recipe Video of Kuku Sabzi:

3. Reshteh Polo: A unique rice dish with toasted noodles mixed in, symbolizing the unravelling of life’s path and good fortune in the coming year.

Watch Recipe Video of Reshteh Polo:

4. Ash Reshteh: A thick and hearty Persian noodle soup made with beans, herbs, and caramelized onions, representing health, happiness, and prosperity.

Watch Recipe Video of Ash Reshteh:

5. Samanu: A sweet, nutritious pudding made from wheat germ, representing strength, patience, and abundance. It is often prepared with love and shared among family and friends.

Watch Recipe Video of Samanu:

Nowruz is more than just the start of a new year; it’s a celebration of life, renewal, and togetherness. The festival’s rich culinary traditions reflect themes of rebirth, prosperity, and good fortune, bringing families together over symbolic and flavourful dishes. Through food, rituals, and gatherings, Nowruz fosters a deep sense of cultural heritage, unity, and hope for the year ahead.

