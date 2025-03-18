The March equinox is called the vernal or spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, while the September equinox is called the autumnal or fall equinox. The vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, the vernal equinox falls on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The vernal equinox time is at 17:00 pm. The vernal equinox sunrise will be at 07:09 on March 20, while the vernal equinox sunset will be at 19:15 pm on the same day.

An Equinox is an astronomical event that happens twice, once in spring and once in autumn, each year when the tilt of the Earth's axis is inclined neither away from nor towards the Sun. In this article, let’s know more about the Vernal Equinox 2025 date, important timings and significance related to the astronomical event.

In March, it is springtime in the Northern hemisphere and hence March Equinox is called Vernal Equinox and Spring Equinox. This time, it is an autumn time in the Southern hemisphere and hence the equinox is called Autumnal Equinox and Fall Equinox. March Equinox Messages, Wishes and Quotes To Celebrate the Day.

In other words, on March Equinox it is springtime in the UK, the USA, Canada, Russia, India and China while it is autumn time in Australia, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand and South Africa. Equinoxes are referred to as March Equinox (Northern Equinox) and September Equinox (Southern Equinox). March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Vernal Equinox 2025 Date

Vernal Equinox 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

Vernal Equinox 2025 Timings

The vernal equinox time is at 17:00 pm.

The vernal equinox sunrise will be at 07:09 on March 20, while the vernal equinox sunset will be at 19:15 pm

Vernal Equinox Day Duration - 12 hours 6 minutes 30 seconds

Vernal Equinox Previous Day Duration - 12 hours 06 minutes and 26 seconds

Vernal Equinox Next Day Duration - 12 hours 06 minutes 34 seconds

Vernal Equinox Significance

In the northern hemisphere, the vernal equinox (March) conventionally marks the beginning of spring in most cultures and is considered the start of the New Year in the Assyrian calendar, Hindu, and Persian or Iranian calendars, while the autumnal equinox (September) marks the beginning of autumn. Ancient Greek calendars, too, had the beginning of the year either at the autumnal or vernal equinox and some at solstices. The Antikythera mechanism predicts the equinoxes and solstices.

During equinoxes, the tilt of the Earth (with respect to the Sun) is 0° and because of its duration of the day and the night, it is almost equal on Equinox Day, i.e. 12 hours. Daytime is increasing at the fastest at the vernal equinox and decreasing at the fastest at the autumnal equinox.

The dates of the equinoxes change progressively during the leap-year cycle because the Gregorian calendar year is not commensurate with the period of the Earth's revolution about the Sun. It is only after a complete Gregorian leap-year cycle of 400 years that the seasons commence at approximately the same time.

