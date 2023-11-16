Rajasthan, the land of the royals, is known for its magnificent palaces, culture, traditions and traditional cuisine. The state's cuisine is as varied as its landscape, with every region featuring its own unique flavours and specialities, which is one of the things that make this place special. Here are some of the most popular dishes of Rajasthan that you can try to celebrate a special occasion. Srinagar's Rogan Josh to Agra Ke Pethe, 5 Indian Cities and The Lip-Smacking Delicacies They Are Known For.

1. Dal Bati Churma

Dal Baati Churma is a traditional dish of Rajasthan, widespread among the Marwari people and believed to have originated in the Marwar region. It mainly consists of three components - dal (lentil curry), baati (hard wheat rolls) and churma (sweetened flour). The components are then deep-fried with spices and served with yoghurt or chutney. Best of Rajasthani Cuisine in Jaipur: From Ghevar to Dal Bati Churma, 5 Dishes You Must Try on Your Next Visit to the Pink City.

Dal Baati Churma and Gatte Ki Sabzi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Gatte Ki Sabzi

Gatte ki sabzi is one more famous Rajasthani dish loved for its taste and texture. It can be time-consuming, but ingredients are easy and simple. The main ingredients are gram flour dumplings (Gatte) mixed in a spicy gravy made with yoghurt and a mixture of spices. The dumplings are made by mixing gram flour with spices like red chilli powder, turmeric, and coriander powder in a cylindrical shape and then fried and served with gravy.

Besan ke Gatte (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Laal Maas

Laal maas is a spicy meat curry. It is one of the most famous non-vegetarian food items in Rajasthan. It is usually made with mutton and cooked in a sauce made with yoghurt, hot spices like red Mathania chillies, and Garlic is the key ingredient. The curry is typically served with wheat or Bajra chapatis.

Laal Maas (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Among the many famous dishes of Rajasthan, Dal Baati Churma, Laal Maas, and Gatte Ki Sabzi stand out as a must-try for any food lover. These popular dishes are a staple food in Rajasthan and are enjoyed by people of all ages. So, if you are a foodie looking for an authentic taste of Rajasthan, try their dishes when you visit the state.

