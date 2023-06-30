The Pink City of Jaipur is well-known for its palatial structures and historical monuments. While it is historically fascinating in its own way, one must also explore the cultural nuances that lie in its cuisine. The city evokes a sense of grandeur from its tourist spots, so one must also experience a sense of royalty through its food. Prepared with a generous amount of rich ghee, yoghurt and milk, you are in for a treat to your tastebuds. If you are planning a visit to the city soon, here are five foods that you must try here. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

1. Pyaaz Kachori

One cannot leave Jaipur without having the Pyaaz ki Kachori. A lip-smacking snack, it is a favourite of the locals and tourists alike. The filling of this kachori is made with fried onions, and one should relish it with a mix of spicy and sweet chutneys. These pyaaz kachoris are best enjoyed when served hot. Indian Snacks: From Vada Pav to Bread Pakora, Delicious Snacks To Eat.

Pyaaz Kachori (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Ghevar

If you are a fan of sweets, the Ghevar/Ghewar from Jaipur is a must-try. It is traditionally part of festival meals, and not everyone can master a good Ghevar. It is made with flour, sugar, ghee and milk, and you will find a lot of sweet shops that sell this famous sweet from Jaipur. It is available in different varieties such as desi ghee Ghevar, plain Ghewar, and Mawa Ghewar.

Ghevar (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Dal Bati Churma

Another speciality from Rajasthan, Dal Baati Churma, is basically three different dishes usually served together. It has lentil curry and stuffing of baked flour, while Churma is a sweet made with ghee and flour. Dal Baati Churma is a combination of sweetness and spiciness and a traditional dish that you should try at least once.

Dal Bati Churma and Gatte Ki Sabzi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Gatte Ki Sabzi

A part of authentic Rajasthani cuisine, Gatte ki Sabzi is cooked using gram flour. Dumplings of gram flour are added in a thick gravy and cooked in desi ghee to retain the real flavours. Gatte ki Sabzi is also a part of many Rajasthani thalis.

Gatte Ki Sabzi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Laal Maas

If you are a meat lover, you must taste the traditional Rajasthani Laal Maas, mutton cooked in spices and red chillies. Have it with a side of bajra roti to enjoy the bursting gastronomical flavours.

Laal Maas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

On your trip to Jaipur, indulge in these five dishes to experience the culinary delights of the royal city. There are several other versions of popular foods that you can try with a Jaipuri twist, but for authentic Rajasthani cuisine, don’t leave the city without having all of these five dishes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).