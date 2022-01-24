Uttar Pradesh foundation day, also known as Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Diwas is celebrated every year on January 24. The name was given to the state on January 24, 1950. Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 Images & UP Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy UP Foundation Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

The cuisine of Uttar Pradesh has a large variety of dishes. It consists of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food which are unique in taste and are made in a variety of tastes. As you observe Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that are famous and unique in the Uttar Pradesh cuisine. Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to State Foundation Day.

Tehri

Tehri is a very simple dish from the Uttar Pradesh cuisine. In other terms, it is nothing other than vegetable pulao. It is made with the finest basmati rice, with a variety of seasonal vegetables. The people in Uttar Pradesh pair it up with green chutney which enhances the taste of simple vegetable pulao.

Galouti Kebab

The specialty of Galaouti Kebabs is that melts as soon as you put it in your mouth. With the aroma and the taste of the spices, Galaouti kebab is the most famous dish of the city of Nawabs.

Chaat

Most famous food of Uttar Pradesh is samosa chaat, aloo tikki, matar chaat. Chaat is one of the famous Street foods of Uttar Pradesh that you just can’t miss.

Bedmi

Bedmi is a form of deep-fried maida puri stuffed with urad dal and masala. It can be enjoyed with aloo sabzi aur simply chutney as the urad dal and unique masala with spices makes it good to be eaten without any side dish.

Gujiya

Gujiya is a very important part of the festival of colours Holi. It is a very favourite of all age groups in North Inda. Gujiya is maida flour chapatis filled with cardamom flavoured Mawa and dry fruits.

The food from Uttar Pradesh is filled with unique spices. The aroma of these spices is so mesmerising that it keeps you coming back for more. This Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, you must try the above-mentioned recipes and enjoy the best food in the state.

Wishing everyone Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022!

