Uttar Pradesh Day or Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day is observed every year on January 24. It is also known as Uttar Pradesh Diwas or UP Diwas. The United Provinces were renamed Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas was proposed by the governor Ram Naik and in May 2017, the Government of Uttar Pradesh declared to celebrate UP day on January 24 every year.

The Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations began 68 years after independence. Every year, the state celebrates this day with full excitement. Various events are organised at the state level by the state government on joyous occasions.

Since 1902 it was known as the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. Later in 1937, it was shortened to United Province or UP. Since the independence, the were debates to give the state a suitable name and finally in 1950 Uttar Pradesh was the name decided for the Indian state.

