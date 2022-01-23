Uttar Pradesh is known to be one of India’s biggest states that is particularly eyeing all our attention as it prepares for the State Elections 2022. However, understanding the history of the state is key to knowing the importance of this election and the contributions of Uttar Pradesh to our country’s overall growth and development. The first step to this has to be the celebration of the day that Uttar Pradesh was founded. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 24. Also known as Uttar Pradesh Day, this observance is sure to be filled with various grand functions and festivities. As we prepare to celebrate Uttar Pradesh Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the history of Uttar Pradesh and more. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

When is Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day will be celebrated on January 24 this year. Every year this commemoration marks the day that the foundation of Uttar Pradesh as a state was laid.

History of Uttar Pradesh Day

When India got its independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was still a country made of various provinces. Slowly different smaller provinces got together to form states. And on January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was officially renamed Uttar Pradesh and received its statehood. The United Provinces of Agra and Oudh was a province of India under the British Raj, which existed from 1902 to 1921; the official name was shortened by the Government of India Act 1935 to United Provinces (UP).

Celebration of UP Day 2022

The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day was only started in 2017 when Uttar Pradesh governor, Ram Naik, suggested celebrating this important day as Uttar Pradesh Day. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Day 2022 is sure to be extra special as various political parties continue to prepare for contesting the UP Elections 2022. People are sure to share different heart-warming messages on the history and contributions of UP and the importance it holds in making India the country that it is.

As we prepare to celebrate UP Day 2022, we hope that you spend this time learning all you need to know about the rich history of this state and the millions of stories that it has hidden. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022!

