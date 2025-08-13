Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, is one of India’s most beloved festivals, marked by grandeur, devotion and an abundance of delicious offerings for Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date is Wednesday, August 27, an auspicious day as in Hinduism, Wednesday is primarily dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees will look forward to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and the ten-day-long Ganeshotsav with much fun and fervour, including offering favourite sweets and delicacies to Ganpati Bappa. While modaks often take the spotlight, every region in India has unique prasad traditions with cultural and spiritual significance. These prasad items are not just festive treats but also symbols of gratitude and devotion. Here’s a journey through some of the most popular regional Ganesh Chaturthi prasad recipes you can try at home this year. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

1. Maharashtra – Ukadiche Modak

The quintessential Maharashtrian prasad for Ganeshotsav, Ukadiche Modak, are steamed rice flour dumplings filled with a sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, flavoured with cardamom. They are believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweets. Traditionally made in small batches daily during the festival, they are best enjoyed fresh with a drizzle of ghee. How to Make Ukadiche Modak at Home: Traditional Maharashtrian Recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ukadiche Modak (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Goa – Nevri (Neureos)

In Goa, Nevri is a festive must-have. These deep-fried crescent-shaped pastries are stuffed with coconut, jaggery, poppy seeds, and nuts. Crispy on the outside and soft inside are similar to karanji in Maharashtra but often have a richer filling, making them perfect for a festive indulgence.

Nevri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Tamil Nadu – Kozhukattai

Similar to modaks, Kozhukattai are steamed rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery or sometimes a savoury dal filling. They are an integral offering to Pillaiyar (Lord Ganesha) during Pillaiyar Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu and are often made in different shapes as a family tradition.

Kozhukattai (Photo Credits: YouTube)

4. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Kudumulu

In Andhra and Telangana, Kudumulu are steamed rice flour dumplings that can be sweet or savoury. The sweet variety uses coconut and jaggery, while the savoury version features chana dal, green chillies, and spices, often served with chutney.

Kudumulu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Karnataka – Karigadubu

Karigadubu is a Ganesh Chaturthi staple in Karnataka, a fried sweet dumpling similar to karanji. It is stuffed with grated coconut, jaggery, roasted chana dal powder, and cardamom. The crispy texture and aromatic filling make it a festival favourite.

Karigadubu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Gujarat – Panchkhadya

In Gujarat, devotees prepare Panchkhadya, a dry sweet mixture made from roasted gram flour, jaggery, desiccated coconut, poppy seeds, and dry fruits. It’s offered to Lord Ganesha and later distributed as prasad to guests.

Panchkhadya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

7. West Bengal – Narkel Naru

Though Ganesh Chaturthi is not as widely celebrated in Bengal as in western India, some Bengali households prepare Narkel Naru, a sweet coconut laddu made with jaggery or sugar. Its simple preparation and delightful taste make it a festive treat.

Narkel Naru (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ganesh Chaturthi is as much a celebration of flavours as it is of faith. Every region adds culinary charm to the festival, from steamed delicacies in the south to rich fried sweets in the west. This year, why not explore these diverse Ganesh Chaturthi prasad recipes from across India and bring a taste of different traditions to your home celebrations?

