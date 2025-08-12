Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is just around the corner, and no celebration of Lord Ganesha’s arrival is complete without the traditional Ukadiche Modak, a soft, steamed Maharashtrian sweet believed to be His favourite. Prepared with a delicate rice flour shell filled with a rich mixture of coconut and jaggery, Ukadiche Modak is an essential bhog offered during Ganesh Chaturthi Puja. In this article, we share an easy, step-by-step Ukadiche Modak recipe with ingredients, preparation tips, and expert tricks to ensure your modaks turn out soft, flavourful, and perfect every time. Making Ukadiche Modak at home is a rewarding experience that connects you to Maharashtrian culture and the festive spirit. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

Ingredients to Make Ukadiche Modak For Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

For the outer rice flour dough:

1 cup rice flour (preferably modak rice flour) 3/4 cup water 1/4 cup milk 1/2 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

For the sweet coconut-jaggery filling:

1/2 cup freshly grated coconut 1/3 cup grated or powdered jaggery (or to taste) 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder 1 teaspoon ghee 2 tablespoons chopped nuts (cashew nuts, almonds or your choice, optional) 1 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional) Few strands of saffron soaked in warm water (optional)

Ukadiche Modak Preparation

Make the sweet filling:

Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a pan on low heat. Add grated coconut and jaggery, stirring constantly until the jaggery melts and blends well with the coconut. Add cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and poppy seeds, if using. Cook until the mixture thickens slightly and leaves the sides of the pan. Remove from the heat and let it cool.

Prepare the rice flour dough:

Boil water with milk and ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Once it reaches a rolling boil, reduce the heat and immediately add rice flour in one go, stirring continuously with a wooden spatula to avoid lumps. Cover the pan and let it rest for 2-3 minutes. Then, remove the lid and knead the dough with a wet spatula or your hands until smooth and soft. Cover the dough with a damp cloth to keep it moist.

Shape the modak:

Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls. Flatten each ball on your palm to form a small cup or bowl, thin around the edges but sturdy enough to hold filling. Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery mixture in the centre, then gently bring the edges together and pleat them to seal the modak at the top. With practice, you can create neat pleats to get the traditional conical shape.

Steam the modak:

Line a steamer plate with muslin cloth or banana leaves and arrange the modaks without overcrowding. Optionally, sprinkle a few drops of saffron-infused water on top for extra aroma and colour. Steam the modaks for 10-12 minutes on medium heat until the outer shell becomes translucent and soft.

How to Serve Ukadiche Modak:

Remove the modaks carefully from the steamer and allow them to cool slightly before serving. They can be enjoyed warm, preferably with a dollop of ghee over the top.

Tips for Perfect Ukadiche Modak

Keep the dough covered with a damp cloth while shaping modaks to prevent drying and cracking.

If the dough is too dry and cracks while shaping, add a little warm water and knead again.

Practice shaping the modaks patiently; it is a skill that improves with time.

You can use ready-made modak moulds for faster and uniform shapes.

Celebrating Tradition Through Cooking

Making Ukadiche Modak at home during Ganesh Chaturthi is a beautiful way to honour Lord Ganesha while bringing families together in joyous preparation. The sweetness of the coconut and jaggery filling combined with the delicate steamed rice flour shell offers a flavour that is both sacred and comforting. This authentic Maharashtrian recipe will add a traditional touch to your Ganpati celebrations.

