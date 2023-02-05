World Nutella Day is observed every year on February 5. It was established in the year 2007 by a Nutella lover. Sara Rose, who was an American blogger and a Nutella lover who thought Nutella deserved a worldwide celebration day, established World Nutella Day. This day began to be celebrated by sharing pictures, ideas, inspiration and recipes on social media. There are numerous mouth-watering recipes that can be prepared with this magic ingredient. As you celebrate World Nutella Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few recipes you can try on this day and impress your loved ones. White Chocolate Nutella Photo Has Everyone Craving For it; Here's How You Can Make Your Own At Home Easily (Watch Recipe Video).

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

Start your day with these super delicious pancakes stuffed with Nutella. This is one of the best Nutella breakfasts for everyone who loves pancakes.

Nutella Brownie Recipe

This easy recipe requires very limited ingredients and yet is one of the best dishes you can make using Nutella. These brownies are perfect with a crisp crackly top, super fudgy centre, moist and tasty.

Nutella Mug Cake

As you enjoy a cold evening by yourself, a soft and smooth Nutella mug cake will be your perfect company. You need only three ingredients for this easy recipe, and it promises you a delicious cake that serves one.

No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake

This cheesecake is a dream cake for all Nutella lovers. It requires no gelatine and is smooth and soft, which gives a rich taste of Nutella to all.

Nutella Mousse

Though Nutella has an amazing taste and does not require any other side dish, why not experiment with recipes with this magic ingredient when you have a day to do so? Try this thick-and-cream Nutella mousse recipe and enjoy World Nutella Day 2023.

Celebrating World Nutella Day 2023, all Nutella lovers will already enjoy this amazing flavour. For the add-on, you can try these amazing recipes made with Nutella to level up your celebrations for the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).