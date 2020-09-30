Do you love Nutella? Well that may come across as a silly question to those who really love the chocolate spread. But have you ever wondered if you could get a same version of white chocolate? The idea has impressed netizens and then cannot stop craving it. A picture of a packaged white chocolate Nutella jar was shared on Instagram and the comments were full of "Want This". But looks like it is not yet available for sale as packaged product everywhere. In that case, you can always stir up your own. Yes, in this article we tell you how you can easily make white chocolate Nutella spread at home. Check out the easy recipe video too. Five Amazing Ways You Can Enjoy Your Yummy Hazelnut Spread.

It so happened, that Bruce Super Convenience, a snack provider from Australia recently shared the image of packaged White Chocolate Nutella Jar on their Instagram account. White chocolate lovers could not stop droolling and left comments of where and how they could get their hands on this one. But it is not an official Nutella product, so it is not available local supermarkets. Instead, the jar was filled with some homemade spread made with milk chocolate. The post also described its taste like "smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better... It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?!)." Easy-Peasy Chocolate Recipes That You Can Whip up in a Jiffy (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Here's The Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Super Convenience (@brucesuperc) on Sep 19, 2020 at 3:46pm PDT

Now, if you too are craving for this then don't worry as we have got you an easy recipe for the same.

Watch The White Chocolate Nutella Recipe Video:

See, it is really simple. So step out to get your ingredients and make the delicious creamy spread. We can totally see this becoming the next viral trend going by the demand for it.

