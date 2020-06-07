World Poha Day 2020: From Poha Pakoda to Poha Phirni, Here Are 5 Unique Recipes Prepared From Indian Flattened Rice (Watch Videos)

World Poha Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Poha Day is celebrated every year in India on June 7. Poha Day is also known as Vishwa Poha Diwas. The day is observed to promote the most favourite breakfast loved by Indians. As such, there is no history or story-line behind the celebration of this day. Poha not only tastes delicious, but it is healthy too. It is loaded with iron, healthy carbohydrates, vitamins which can prove to be beneficial for the body. The best part about this beaten rice dish is that it is gluten-free, which means it can easily be digested. Poha is an Indian flattened rice dish and it is quite easy to prepare. On the occasion of World Poha Day 2020, we will share unique recipes below like poha pakoda, poha phirni and many more. Poha For Healthy Breakfast; Here’s Why Should Eat This Indian Dish As Your Morning Meal For Good Health (Watch Recipe Video)

Having a plate of poha, first thing in the morning gives a perfect kickstart to your day. Poha is light on the stomach and also a good probiotic. This dish consists of various vegetables like peas, onions, coriander and even crunchy peanuts that makes it highly nutritious. Poha dish is rich in fibre that promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream. The dietary fibre of poha also keep the stomach full and thereby can prevent overeating. Poha also comes along with healthy carbohydrates which help provides immense energy to stay active for a longer time. On World Poha Day 2020, try out some creativity with this flattened rice dish.

Five Unique Poha Recipes

1. Poha Pakoda

2. Poha Cutlet

3. Kanda Batata Poha

4. Poha Idli

5. Poha Phirni

Now after going through above tempting recipes of poha, you should try one of the Indian flattened rice dishes on World Poha Day 2020. Become part of Vishwa Poha Diwas celebration, by sharing pictures of your poha recipes on social media, which can help this Indian breakfast become more famous globally.