New Delhi, Jan 25: Every now and then, celebrities choose to forego the face-cake, and give their makeup artists, hairstylists, and photoshop a skip. These actors keep it real, keep it fuss-free and keep it fabulous! We spotted a few gals who embrace their natural glow and bask in its glory. Check them out:

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

We can't help but admit Deepika Padukone's short locks compliment her athletic style choices nowadays. The actress looks effortlessly beautiful in this selfie.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

No one can argue that Anuskha Sharma's flawless skin is as enviable as her performances. This post-workout photo captures her naturally flushed and fit as a fiddle.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Your favs keeping it fresh faced and make-up free.(photo:IANSLIFE)

Take a lesson from Priyanka Chopra's beauty book and ensure your skin is hydrated at all times.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The young actress never shies away from posting photos of herself without make-up. In fact, her skin is so healthy that she has chosen to go make-up-free for while filming award-winning performances like 'Highway' and 'Gullyboy'. But it's the dimples that are to die for!

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The vivacious actress has worked her way to the top of Bollywood. She's never been hesitant to post pictures of herself without makeup on social media!

Yami Gautam Dhar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

You don't get to be the brand ambassador for one of India's largest skin care brands if you ain't go what it takes! Her peaches and cream skin is worth a million bucks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Not only does Sonam give us fashion goals, but her skin also lights up like a million bulbs. So gals the lesson is hydrate, hydrate and hydrate!

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha is really active on Instagram even when she's just lounging in her pyjamas without makeup - kudos to her for being at ease in her own skin.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, the new girl who made it to the top is stunning even without makeup. Her all-natural selfies highlight her clean and clear skintone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

When she played the naive, effervescent girl in Jab We Met, she won our hearts. Kareena practices yoga and lives a healthy lifestyle which only adds to her youthful flush.

