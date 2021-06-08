Earning a living through social media platforms like Instagram may have been unheard of a few years ago, but today there are thousands of creators who can prove otherwise. It is a lucrative industry with many niches that have high earning potential. One such Instagram e-girl is 28-year-old Giuliana Infantolino. Here, she discusses her online persona and how it helped support her family.

This young model has hundreds of thousands of followers on her Instagram page. Working from home, this past year has allowed her to unleash her creativity and do what she loves for a living. Today, she earns a 6-figure income and supports her family as well. “I think for me, being content and feeling happy every day about my job and financial security is a big part of the success I have achieved.”, she says.

New Jersey based Giuliana Infantolino was a waitress before she fell into the world of online modelling. She agrees that there was a period when doubt clouded her mind when she was working 40 hours every week yet going to sleep hungry. She adds, “I’ve learnt a lot of lessons the hard way. Whom to trust, whom to do business with and whose opinions to listen to.”

Now, she works from the comfort of her home while earning enough to have bought her first house and even pay off her parents’ debt. One of her key pieces of advice is to ignore naysayers when following one’s passion. According to Infantolino, her career came around when she stopped waiting for a miracle.

“You can’t let other people’s opinions dictate your life. Believe in yourself, put in the work and things will eventually work out for you.”, Giuliana Infantolino concludes.