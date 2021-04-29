The revolution of social media and the internet has not just brought people close to each other but also open door to many talented young people especially those who belong to media and entertainment. Purbasha Das, the model turned actor cum social media influencer who compiles to the combination of beauty with brains is a perfect example.

This 24-year-old model belongs to a Bengali family associated with Mumbai.

Ever since Purbasha was a kid she dreamt of becoming a model and rise to fame in the entertainment industry. But being a good daughter, Das always listened to her parents when they told her complete her education first. So, after finishing her graduation the diva quickly headed towards her passion for Modelling.

During her college days, the beauty remained active in cultural activities and events. This gifted young lady has been continually active and enthusiastic towards Theatre in her school days. In the wake of finishing her graduation, the beauty chose to follow her dream which is modelling. Since then, the beauty has worked so hard towards achieving her goal.

Purbasha is a well-known model in the entertainment industry who had worked with several big brands. This diva also shared the ramp with some well known celebrities. This gorgeous young lady has won several beauty pageants and represented many big brands on the magazine covers. As a television personality, she appeared in many shows like MTV Dating in the Dark hosted by Nora Fatehi

Purbasha is very generous and down to earth towards her fans and followers on social media. The beauty likes to share her personal and professional life with them as the beauty wants them to be a part of her success. This is the reason the charming young lady has many Instagram followers of 268K.

Purbasha would soon be seeing in other TV shows and films. The beauty also has many modelling contracts in her pocket of some of the big brands.