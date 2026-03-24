Mumbai, March 24: Petrol prices across key cities continued to remain steady on Tuesday as oil marketing companies kept retail fuel rates unchanged. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is retailing at INR 94.77 per litre, while Mumbai remains among the costliest metro cities with petrol priced at INR 103.54 per litre.

Despite global crude oil prices staying elevated due to ongoing tensions in West Asia and supply concerns, domestic fuel retailers have not revised pump prices. Gold Rate Today, March 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

Petrol Price Today, March 24, 2026

City Petrol Price (INR per litre) Hyderabad 107.46 Kolkata 105.41 Jodhpur 105.28 Jaipur 104.69 Pune 104.04 Mumbai 103.54 Bengaluru 102.99 Chennai 100.80 Srinagar 100.64 Gurugram 95.51 Noida 94.88 Delhi 94.77 Ghaziabad 94.70 Lucknow 94.69 Ahmedabad 94.49

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) continue to follow a calibrated pricing strategy. Instead of immediately passing global crude price fluctuations to consumers, they are absorbing short term volatility.

This approach is supported by margins built during periods of lower crude oil prices, helping cushion retail rates even as international benchmarks remain high.

Fuel prices in India depend on multiple factors including crude oil costs, the USD INR exchange rate, freight charges and government taxes. The rupee continues to remain under pressure, increasing import costs. Petrol Price Today, March 23, 2026: Check Petrol Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Central excise duty and state VAT form a major portion of petrol prices, leading to variations across cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).