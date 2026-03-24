Mumbai, March 24: A nine-year-old girl has died from rabies in Mumbai six months after sustaining a minor scratch from a stray dog. The incident has prompted health officials to issue urgent warnings regarding the necessity of immediate medical intervention, even in cases where injuries appear superficial. The victim, identified as Kashish Sahani, a Class 4 student, was walking with her grandfather approximately six months ago when she was scratched by a stray dog. While her family initially took her to a local hospital for a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) regimen, the child reportedly refused the anti-rabies injections due to a severe fear of needles.

Because the wound appeared to heal and the child seemed healthy in the following weeks, the family did not insist on completing the life-saving vaccination course. Dog Bite Incident in Thane: Minor Boy Dies Weeks After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Bhiwandi; Hospital Says Victim Received Anti-Rabies Shots As Local MLA Alleges Negligence.

Sudden Deterioration

The girl remained asymptomatic for nearly half a year before her condition deteriorated rapidly last week. According to family members, she began showing classic symptoms of rabies, including a refusal to eat or drink and noticeably bloodshot eyes.

As her condition turned critical, she was rushed to a local facility before being transferred to Kasturba Hospital, a specialized infectious disease center. Despite efforts by medical staff, she passed away on Monday. Mirzapur Rabies Case: Teenager Contracts Rabies and Exhibits Dog-Like Behaviour 4 Months After Dog Bite in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Public Health Response

In the wake of the death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a screening protocol for the girl's immediate family and neighbors. While human-to-human transmission of rabies is extremely rare, officials are conducting medical examinations as a precautionary measure for those who were in close contact with her during the symptomatic phase.

Medical Warning on Rabies Latency

Medical experts emphasize that the long delay between the scratch and the onset of symptoms is a known characteristic of the rabies virus. The incubation period can vary from a few weeks to several months, depending on the site of the wound and the viral load.

"It is critical that the public does not ignore bites or even minor scratches from stray animals," health officials stated. "Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost 100% fatal. Immediate vaccination is the only way to prevent the virus from reaching the central nervous system."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).