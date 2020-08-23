Happy Birthday, Reita Faria! Today, as she turns 77 on her birthday, let's take a look at the past life, interesting moments and other trivia about the first Miss World winner who became a physician. You may have seen beauty pageant winners hitting the Hollywood-Bollywood industry, but there is Reita Faria who gave up the glamorous world to live life as a physician. 52 years ago, Rita Faria, won the first title of MISS WORLD for India she was also the first Indian woman to win the title for Asia. Manushi Chhillar Is All Kinds of Chic in This Throwback Photoshoot but Her Ensemble Is Even Chicer!

She was the first Miss World who chose to become a doctor (physician) by profession. Rita, who retired from modelling a year after winning the Miss World title, then completed her MBBS studies at Grant Medical College in Mumbai and Sir Jamsetji Jijabai Group of Hospitals. She then went to King's College and Hospital in London for further studies. In 1971, she married a young man named David Powell. Let's take a look at the eventful life of the beauty with brains, Reita Faria Powell.

Reita Faria was born on August 23, 1943, to Goan parents in British Bombay.

Reita Faria Was The First Miss World Winner Who Became a Physician. She held the Miss World title in 1966.

She is the First Asian woman to win the Miss World title.

She now lives in Dublin, Ireland, with her husband, endocrinologist David Powell.

Faria gave up modelling and acting for medical studies.

Rita tried made a small stint in the glamour world as a Femina Miss India judge in 1998 and even for the Miss World competition as a judge. A few years ago, Rita was seen at the Govan Festival in the United Kingdom and she was honoured by the Govan Community.

