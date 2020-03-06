Harsh Bachani, a Young Entrepreneur Who Endorses Healthy Eating Is Healthy Living

Harsh Bachani (Photo Credits: File Photo)

We live in an age of fast pace life with many complexities like work pressure, family pressure, high cost of living extreme exposure to a high level of pollution, social pressure so on and so forth. In all these complexities we do not realize when our health took the back seat. Physical activities are reducing day by day and unhealthy eating habits add more to it, impacting health in reverse direction. Harsh Bachani a young entrepreneur from Mumbai who wants to change it all.

Harsh Bachani who is born and brought up in an urban culture of Mumbai has analyzed the impact of an unhealthy lifestyle on people living specifically in such urban areas. He is a great fitness freak who wants people to opt for a healthier way of living. He says “ our previous generations were much more fitness conscious they lived an active life and balanced life, people like my or your grandfather lived a disciplined life, and we not only moved away from that disciplined life from our health too. But having said that, though we can not do much about changing modern Life style but surely can choose a healthier one by being active physically, spending atleast an hour on keeping our body fit and eat healthy.”

His entrepreneurial venture Fit Food Company works on the later part that is offering you plate of healthy meal. Harsh Bachani himself has an extremely fit and attractive personality, which he credits to his healthy lifestyle . He says “ I believe that outer you is an image of inner you. If you eat healthy live healthy that will definitely show up in your personality.” Fit Food Company provided healthy customized meal to its valuable customers. People who are fitness conscious can avail their services and choose from any of the customize meal as per their diet plan, Be it High protein low carb diet, Keto diet, Vegan diet or any other diet suggested to them by nutritionist or dietician.

Harsh Bachani has very well understood that the biggest chunk of health and fitness industry is a healthy food as fitness market is filled with innumerous players providing health fitness and supplements but in healthy food segment very few quality service providers are there. So demand for such services is extremely high, and Fit food company fits perfectly into that demand so has visibly high chance of success. Apart from Fit Food Company he has branched out his business to other areas as well. He is founder of Alpha Electro Hub and also Founder of Cafe333 a chain of Café offering multicuisine specialties to its customers.