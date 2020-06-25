Most women enter menopause between the age window of 40 and 58. Menopause is when the ovaries stop releasing eggs marking the end of the menstrual cycle. But menopause can not only affect your body mechanism, but the transition can have a profound impact on your skin as well. The production of estrogen starts to decline post-menopause, which, in turn, causes skin thinning, sagging, and wrinkling. While menopause is inevitable, you can still keep your skin firm and supple with these easy tips.

Cleanse and Moisturise Your Skin Everyday

Cleansing and moisturising your skin regularly is the best way to keep it healthy and glowing. Your skin gets drier with age as the oil glands become less active. When choosing a cleanser, opt for creamy ones over foam or gel cleansers, as the foamy ones can strip moisture away. Always use while your skin is still damp to boost hydration. Planning To Delay Your Pregnancy? Here's How to Predict How Long You Will Stay Fertile Before Hitting Menopause.

Always Wear a Sunscreen

As you grow older, your skin loses its natural ability to protect itself from the sun. So, a sunscreen becomes an absolute necessity. Use one with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it without fail before stepping out. Risk of Heart Disease Increases as Women Move Through Menopause: Study.

Combat Dry skin

The exposure to the sun over the years are the main culprits of the wrinkles. However, hormonal changes due to menopause can also contribute to the damage and worsen it. Dry skin can make the wrinkles more visible, so be sure to keep your skin moisturised. Plus, there is no harm in using products that is designed to soothe fine lines and prevent sagging.

Shed the Dead Skin Cells

Using sunscreen every day can sure help prevent age spots, but if you get them after menopause, exfoliating your skin can help. Use scrubs to help shed dead skin cells which can otherwise be dull and flaky. Using skin-lightening products may also help fade the spots. Menopause Before 40 Can Put Women at a Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases, Says New Study.

Fill your plate with antioxidant-rich foods. Collagen is the secret behind keeping your skin youthful and tight. When estrogen levels drop during menopause, your skin also loses collagen, and the antioxidant-rich foods make up for the loss.

