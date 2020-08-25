Calcium is an important micronutrient for bone health and it has to be derived from different food sources. Lacto-vegetarians and Lacto-Ovo vegetarians can derive calcium from dairy products, while omnivores have a wide option to source it from foods like salmon, sardines to name a few. When it comes to vegan group, food choices are limited and people who follow a plant-based diet should be very careful about their calcium intake. Let's take a look at how calcium is important for the body and also check out five foods which can help vegans derive this important micronutrient. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

Why Calcium is Important For the Body

We are aware of the fact that calcium is important for bone and teeth health. However, there are a lot more health benefits associated with the intake of this important micronutrient. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the recommended daily intake of calcium for most adults is 1,000 mg per day. Calcium supports the structure and hardness of the bone. This mineral is also required by the body for muscles to move and for nerves to carry messages between the brain and every body part. Calcium also helps blood vessels move blood throughout the body and helps release hormones and enzymes that affect almost every function in the human body. Vegans can derive calcium from foods like fortified cereals, seeds and non-dairy milk. Vegan Protein: From Quinoa to Seitan, Here Are 5 Foods Which Vegans Should Include to Their Diet.

Five Plant-Based Foods For Calcium

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Kale (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Green leafy vegetables like collard greens, kale consist of a decent amount of calcium and other vital minerals. As per NutritionData, 190 g of collard greens has 266 mg of calcium, a quarter of the amount an adult body needs in a day.

2. Poppy Seeds

Poppy Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and poppy seeds are nutritional powerhouses rich in protein, healthy fats and calcium. As per NutritionData, one tablespoon of poppy seeds consists of 126 mg of calcium which is 13 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of this mineral.

3. Tofu

Tofu (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Tofu is one of the most important foods for vegans as it is rich in protein and other vital nutrients. As per NutritionData, 126 g of tofu can provide 86 percent of the RDI for calcium.

4. Non-Dairy Milk

How to make Almond milk? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fortified non-dairy milk like hemp milk, soy milk and almond milk can provide the body with a decent amount of calcium. Vegans can use this as an alternative to regular milk.

5. Amaranth

Amaranth (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Amaranth is a pseudocereal which is quite nutritious. It comes along with manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and iron. As per NutritionData, 246 g of cooked amaranth grain delivers 116 mg of calcium which is 12 per cent of the RDI.

Therefore, vegans should ensure that they include above-mentioned foods not only for calcium but also for protein, vitamins and other minerals. Before choosing to become a vegan, consult your family doctor and a dietician to avoid any sort of nutritional deficiency.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

