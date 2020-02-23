Vegan Protein: From Quinoa to Seitan, Here Are 5 Foods Which Vegans Should Include to Their Diet

Protein Foods For Vegan (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The biggest hurdle for vegans and vegetarians is that they are unable to derive the required protein easily as compared to non-vegetarians. Vegans have to go one step ahead to match the protein intake as per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). Lacto-vegetarians can derive a good amount of protein from dairy products like whey or paneer, however, vegans cannot even consume that, as they do not eat any food derived from an animal source. They are purely dependant on plant-based food. Let's take a look at five foods which vegans should eat for protein. Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone; 5 Plant-Based Foods to Be Eaten by Men for High Androgen Level.

Vegans also restrict themselves from products which are made from animal collagen. To fulfil their proteins requirement they mostly depend on food categories like nuts, seeds, soy, and legumes. When we speak about protein, we mean food with the complete profile which should include essential amino acids. The minimum protein requirement for an average male is 56 g, while for a female is 46 g. However, if a person leads an active lifestyle and works out, the intake should be at least 1.6 to 1.8 g per kilogram of body weight. World Vegetarian Day 2019: How to Make Protein-Rich Vegetarian Meat or Seitan at Home (Watch Recipe Video)

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is often considered as pseudocereals which contain all essential amino acids. As per United States Department of Agriculture, 185 gm of cooked Quinoa consists of 8.14 gm protein, 3.55 gm fat and 39.41 gm carbohydrate.

2. Hemp Seeds

One ounce of hemp seeds contains approximately 10 g of complete, easily digestible protein. Hempseed also comes along with magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc and selenium.

3. Tofu

Tofu is derived from soybean and is often considered as the whole source of protein for vegans. Tofu is prepared by bean curds pressed together in a process familiar to cheesemaking.

4. Seitan

Seitan is the most popular protein food for vegans and vegetarians. It's made from gluten, the main protein in wheat. A 100 g of seitan contains around 25 g of protein.

5. Chickpeas

One cup of cooked chickpeas contains around 14.5 g of protein. Chickpeas also aid in improving digestion, and at the same time, they help in reducing the risk of several diseases.

Athletes or bodybuilders who are vegans can use plant-based protein powders like soy protein, hemp protein, pea protein to name a few for their post-workout drink. If a person finds it difficult to match their nutritional requirement through a vegan diet, then they should take consultation from a dietician for proper guidance.

