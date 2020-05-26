Can Overusing Hand Sanitisers Affect Your Bacterial Resistance and Weaken Your Immunity? Everything You Need to Know!

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying their best to maintain a safe distance from others, have squeaky clean hands and keep their hands away from the faces. Many finish bottles of hands sanitiser in a matter of weeks. But can the use of too much of hand sanitiser be a good thing? Various theories are speculating that overdoing on hand sanitiser could do more harm than good. Here's what we know so far.

Can Overdoing On Hand Sanitiser Affect Your Bacterial Resistance?

Some claim that using sanitiser all the time may reduce your body's ability to fight diseases. The truth is that there is no evidence to support those claims. There is no scientific basis for thinking that hand sanitisers or soaps can affect one's immune system or bacterial resistance. COVID-19 Hygiene Habits: Can Using Hand Sanitiser Corrode Your Jewellery? Here's How to Clean and Sanitise Your Diamonds and Precious Gemstones.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using a hand sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol to protect against COVID-19 when soap is not available. Using alcohol-based hand sanitiser does not cause antibiotic resistance but kill germs in a different way than antibiotics. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Dos and Don’ts of Using a Hand Sanitiser for Protection Against COVID-19.

Can Disinfecting Your Hands Make You Susceptible to Pathogens?

The drying effect is one way you can be susceptible to pathogens. Overdoing on hands sanitisers can leave you with dry, cracked skin, and can predispose to bacteria invading into the skin. It is, therefore, essential to moisturise your hands often. COVID-19 Hygiene Habits: Can Using a Hand Cream to Combat Dry Skin Reduce the Effectiveness of a Hand Sanitiser?

Can Exposing Yourself to Germs Make You More Immune?

Exposing yourself to germs indeed allows your immune systems to develop and avoid health issues like asthma and allergies properly. But the same theory does not apply to the current pandemic situation.

The current world is a different beast. Do not take chances and test the hygiene hypothesis by exposing yourself to COVID-19. You do not need to worry about over sanitising your hands as long as you are caring for your skin.