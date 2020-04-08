COVID-19 Hygiene Habits: Can Using Hand Sanitiser Corrode Your Jewellery? Here's How to Clean and Sanitise Your Diamonds and Precious Gemstones

‘Purple Diamond’ (Photo Credits: The Wreckoning/ Facebook)

Whether you are wearing gemstones or diamonds, you must care for fine jewellery. Besides, when you are doing everything to keep your hands clean and free of unwanted germs, why miss out on the bangle and ring that you wear regularly. Jewellery hygiene is crucial even if you rotate through various pendants, bracelets and earrings. No matter your jewellery habits, you must invest time to clean them regularly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the best at-home cleaning solutions for fine jewellery.

Hand Sanitiser on Jewellery - Can it Corrode the Stones?

Alcohol is the primary active solution in most active hand sanitisers, and it is safe for your jewellery. That said, while hand sanitiser is okay for gold and diamonds, you may not want to use it on softer gemstones like opals and emeralds as they can corrode over time. Also, use caution while applying sanitisers with fragrances and dyes. Can Coronavirus Survive on Fabrics? Right Way to Wash Your Leggings and Pyjamas to Prevent the Spread of Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Best At-Home Jewellery Cleaner

To clean your jewellery, fill a bowl with warm water and add a few drops of dishwashing soap. Soak your jewellery for five to ten minutes and then use a soft toothbrush to remove any residue and the excess soap water. Then, dry your jewellery with a soft cloth to prevent any scratching. Coronavirus Protection: How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Right Way To Use A Hand Sanitiser.

Right Way to Clean Fine Jewellery

Drop your rings in a small bowl with warm water and dishwashing soap. As your pieces soak, wash your hands for 20 seconds. Pat dry your rings with a paper towel once you remove them from the solution. From Washing Hands to Preparing Meals, These Good Habits Developed During COVID-19 Pandemic Can Change Your Entire Life!

Using Apple Cider Vinegar to Clean Jewellery

Alternatively, you can also use apple cider vinegar to clean jewellery. Gently scrub your jewellery with a toothbrush and then rinse your pieces under running water. Make sure that the sink has a cover as an extra precaution.

The best way to wash your hands is to take your engagement ring and any other piece of jewellery off. You can clean your hands better when you are not wearing any rings. Also, ensure that you change and wash your earrings periodically.