Bryan Johnson, an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist is a popular figure who has gained attention for his unconventional methods aimed at reversing the ageing process. Among his several controversial ideas is the concept of ‘penis age’ or more specifically, ‘erection age’ which he uses as an indicator of overall male vitality and sexual health. According to Bryan, a man’s erectile function can provide valuable insights into his biological age and he has shared a series of unique techniques to potentially reverse what he calls the ‘ageing’ of the penis. His approach combines dietary adjustments, supplements, physical therapy and cutting-edge devices to rejuvenate the male sexual system. Bryan’s philosophy around sexual health has generated significant buzz, with both praise and scepticism from medical experts and biohackers alike. Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Walks Out of Podcast Mid-Way With Nikhil Kamath, Says ‘I Did End This Early Due to Bad Air Quality’

In an interview with Daily Mail, the longevity entrepreneur who is 47 but has the body of a man in his 30s, revealed that measuring night-time erections is one of the most important markers of health.

Bryan said, “For men who have few erections a night may be suffering from a cardiovascular health problem, or another condition such as diabetes. When I first started measuring [nighttime erections], I didn't know if it was a good idea. Is it lowbrow? Is it like a little off?”

'It turns out that this is true for both men and women that a man's nighttime erections and a woman's nighttime erections - the clitoris engorging is one of the most important biomarkers of anything about our entire body”, Bryan said. US Millionaire and Age-Reversal Enthusiast Bryan Johnson Discusses Night-Time Erections Using Anil Kapoor-Juhi Chawla’s Song ‘Khada Hai’

He added, “So while it kicks up some giggles, it really is one of the most important things for all of us to know about our bodies and it's just not talked about. No one spoke about this until I started talking about it. So it's good for the headlines, but it's also really good practically for people's lives. For example, men who do not have nighttime erections are at risk of 70 per cent greater likelihood of premature death. So it's a significant health marker.”

Earlier, Bryan Johnson tweeted the data from one night's sleep comparing it with his son, Talmage's, nighttime erections last month. He also undertakes semen analysis by regularly testing sperm count, motility, morphology and penis blood flow testing.

Bryan Johnson Nighttime Erection Data Comparison With Son

Nighttime erection data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me. His duration is two minutes longer than mine. Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright. pic.twitter.com/ruIYyPMrUC — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) January 22, 2025

According to Johnson, while genetics and lifestyle choices determine physical age, ‘erection age’ serves as a tangible marker for male vitality. Just as cardiovascular health can reveal a person’s heart age and skin condition might indicate a person’s skin age, the functionality of the penis offers a visible and measurable sign of sexual health. His ultimate belief is that with a combination of targeted interventions and biohacking, it is possible to reverse ‘penis ageing’ and regain the youthful performance one might have enjoyed in their younger years.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

