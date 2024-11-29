India has a population of 1.4 billion people, including a ton of creative minds. Whether in cinema, sports, or music, Indians are making their mark globally. A significant part of this success is linked to the growing use of social media. Modern meme culture in India is thriving, with users becoming more creative every day. References to movies and songs, often with double meanings, are quite common. Foreigners are well aware of Indian audiences' preferences and seize every opportunity to create or share content that resonates with them. It seems that tech entrepreneur and age-reversal enthusiast Bryan Johnson has cracked the code. Want to Reverse Your Biological Age? Millionaire Bryan Johnson is Selling His Anti-Aging Secret for USD 343; Know All About it Here.

Bryan Johnson Shares Meme on Anil Kapoor’s Song “Khada Hai Khada Hai”

Bryan Johnson is currently on a social media rampage, re-sharing all memes related to India, especially Bollywood, ahead of his visit to India in December. Just days after grabbing the headlines for a hilarious post mentioning model-actress Poonam Pandey, the tech millionaire has now found a meme that features Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's song Khada Hai Khada Hai" from their 1994 movie Andaaz. If you are a Bolly buff, you would know how controversial the track was for its lyrics: "Khada hai, khada hai, khada hai. Ghar pe there aashique khada hai."

Check Out Bryan Johnson’s Post Below:

Night time erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological and sexual health.#IndiaTour pic.twitter.com/QzbCrPnt32 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 28, 2024

Well, Bryan Johnson took to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Thursday (November 28) and re-shared a clip featuring the song's hook part to make a point about nighttime erections. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Night time erections are a biomarker for cardiovascular, physiological and sexual health."

Check Out the Audio Clip of ‘Khada Hai Khada Hai’ Song:

The second post from Bryan featured the lines "Khada hoon aaj bhi wahin" from The Local Train's hit track "Aaoge Tum Kabhi". This time, Bryan Johnson smartly connects the song's lyrics with the runtime of Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan (2001), one of the longest films (three hours forty-four minutes) in Indian cinema. Further using the connect to talk about abnormally long erections, Bryan Johnson wrote, "When your night-time erections are shorter than Lagaan’s run time…"

The ‘Lagaan’ Reference Was Equally Hilarious

When your night time erections are shorter than Lagaan’s run time… pic.twitter.com/8F00g58TyZ — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 28, 2024

Netizens had hilarious reactions to both the videos shared by Bryan Johnson. Among the ones reacting was co-founder of Monk Entertainment Viraj Seth. Reacting to the post, he wrote, "top tier marketing". ‘Biwi No 1’ Re-Release Movie Review: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen’s Nostalgic Hit Has Expectedly Aged Like Sour Milk (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bryan Johnson's posts come just days ahead of his India visit. The 47-year-old will visit Mumbai and Bengaluru in December 2024 to raise awareness about his community, Don't Die.

