Mumbai, July 22: American businessman Bryan Johnson recently visited India and became the talk of the town when, during a podcast recording with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, he abruptly walked out, citing poor air quality. The 47-year-old venture capitalist, who is known for his anti-ageing research, is reportedly planning to sell his anti-ageing startup, Blueprint. Recently, Bryan Johnson said that he is considering winding up or selling Blueprint.

Notably, Bryan Johnson made the statement during an interview with Wired's Katie Drummond. "Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," Johnson told Drummond. The interview was published on Monday, July 21. He also revealed that he has been talking to people about the same. "I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-ass company," he added. Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Walks Out of Podcast Mid-Way With Nikhil Kamath, Says ‘I Did End This Early Due to Bad Air Quality’.

Bryan, known for his quest for eternal life, embarked on his antiageing program, "Project Blueprint," in 2021. He said the project costs him USD 2 million a year. In his quest for eternal life and youth, the 47-year-old entrepreneur at one point infused himself with his son's blood to slow down his ageing. However, six months later, Johnson stopped the transfusions, stating that there were "no benefits detected".

It must be noted that Blueprint sells a variety of wellness products, including a USD 55 "longevity mix" drink and a USD 42 mushroom coffee alternative called "Super Shrooms." In March this year, Bryan Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was starting his own religion called "Don't Die." Notably, the name has been derived from the slogan Johnson used to brand his Netflix documentary, products, and events.

Johnson further said that he started the longevity business because friends sought his health supplements. However, the business has "evolved in a way where I was trying to do people a solid." The Blueprint founder also said that people are seeing his business and are giving him less credibility on the philosophy side. "I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it," he said. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Shares Alleged AI-Generated ‘Vedic Astrology’ Analysis Showing ‘Danger Zone’ Warning in Air Travel, X User Says ‘Time for an Unfollow’.

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Johnson's Blueprint was facing financial difficulties, and ebe alleged that the company was missing its break-even point by at least USD 1 million a month. The American entrepreneur also said that running a longevity-focused business "may not mesh with preaching a religion on the same subject."

