Bryan Johnson, renowned for his efforts to delay or even reverse ageing, is making the headlines for his eventual plan to shut down his longevity-focused startup, Project Blueprint. The American entrepreneur, investor and biohacker has cited philosophical conflicts and burnout as reasons for the shutdown of his anti-ageing wellness startup. First, in a detailed report, later on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson noted, “Blueprint has been a pain in my a**.” Soon after his statements went viral, curiosity arose among individuals keen on knowing if he is actually shutting down the company. But before that, what is Johnson’s ‘Don’t Die’ movement all about? Is he really shutting down Project Blueprint? Let’s dive deeper to understand his startup strategy, latest statements and more.

What Is Bryan Johnson’s ‘Don’t Die’ Strategy?

Bryan Johnson made his fortune in 2013, selling his payments company, Braintree, to PayPal for USD 800 million. The biohacker then turned his attention to science and health. The 47-year-old started Kernel, a neurotech company focused on brain activity and later came up with Project Blueprint, a strict health protocol he uses to measure and reverse the markers of ageing. In early 2025, he came up with ‘Don’t Die’ strategy—an attempt to turn his personal project into a shared ideology. He even called it a religion for the AI era.

Is Bryan Johnson Shutting Down Project Blueprint?

In an interview with Wired, Bryan Johnson noted that he plans to shut down or sell his longevity-focused startup. He explained that his startup's primary challenge is his difficulty scaling and democratising access to complex and personalised anti-ageing protocols he has been developing. He said he is close to walking away, despite investing USD 25 million of his money into the business. “Blueprint has been a pain in my ass. It's kept me from not focusing on the single thing I’m consumed with: how does the human race survive the rise of super intelligence. Every minute spent dealing with problems like ‘why a supplier shipped us something out-of-spec’ (now stuck on a boat) is a minute not spent figuring out how to make Don’t Die the fastest-growing ideology in history, increasing our odds of survival and thriving,” he later wrote on X.

But is he actually shutting down Blueprint? At the end of the now-viral tweet, he emphasised that the interview referenced was three months ago. He further explained his vision with Blueprint, “Since then, I’ve explored the options. We’re going all in. We’re making Blueprint accessible and impactful for everyone. To replicate everything in my protocol - all the measurements, protocols, therapies - and make it easy and accessible for others to do in community. For your family and friends to do this too. We are marrying Blueprint (daily practical health) and Don’t Die (philosophy and global action), as they really are the same thing.”

Is Blueprint Really Shutting Down? Here's What Bryan Johnson Had To Say!

He listed his plans and the future of Blueprint so that Johnson could continue his focus on “Don’t Die.” Johnson follows his routine like clockwork. Some key elements of his hyper-structured lifestyle include a strict diet and intermittent fasting, a 5:00 PM bedtime followed by over eight hours of sleep, daily data tracking from organ health to facial skin elasticity, weekly full-body MRIs and ultrasounds and more. He is also developing an AI version of himself, “Bryan AI”, to model his thinking.

