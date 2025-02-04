During a podcast recording with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, tech millionaire Bryan Johnson abruptly walked out, citing poor air quality. The 47-year-old, known for his anti-aging research, described how India's air pollution caused his skin to break out in a rash, with his eyes and throat burning. Despite using an N95 mask and an air purifier, the air quality inside the hotel room was unbearable, with an AQI of around 130. Johnson took to X to confirm the incident, emphasizing how air pollution had become normalised in India. He expressed concern about the lack of national urgency in addressing the issue, contrasting it with the US's inaction on obesity. PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People by WTF’ Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Bryan Johnson Walks Out of Podcast Mid-Way With Nikhil Kamath

When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. @nikhilkamathcio was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective. Inside,… https://t.co/xTkpW567Xv — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)