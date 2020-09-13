New Delhi, September 13: The Health Ministry on Sunday issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol' under which it suggested the use of Chyawanprash, Yogasana, Pranayama and walks among other things for patients who have recovered from COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry said a holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-COVID recovering patients. "Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician. o Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated", the government said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Directs Serum Institute to Suspend Any New Recruitment in Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials of Oxford Candidate.

Under a list of Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol, the government said that at individual level, one should continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing) and drink adequate amount of warm water. Moreover, the recovered COVID-19 patients have been advised to take immunity promoting AYUSH medicines.

The Health Ministry said after acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. "It is also suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH that use of Chyawanprash in the morning (1 teaspoonful) with luke warm water/milk is highly recommended in terms of post-recovery events. Chyawanprash is believed to be effective in post-recovery period", the release added. Check Full Post-COVID Care Protocol List Here.

Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

At Individual Level, a Recovered COVID-19 patient should:

Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing). Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated) and take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed Have adequate sleep and rest and avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol Self-health monitoring at home - temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised)

At community level:

Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor. If required seek mental health support service The first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) should be within 7 days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where he/she underwent treatment. The patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility

Immunity Boosting AYUSH medicines for Post COVID care

Immunity promoting AYUSH medicines Ayush Kwath (150 ml; 1 cup) daily, Samshamani vati twice a day 500 mg (1 gm per day) or Giloy powder 1 -3 grams with luke warm water for 15 days, Ashwagandha 500 mg twice a day (1 gm per day) or Ashwagandha powder 1-3 grams twice daily for 15 days and Amla fruit one daily/Amla powder 1-3 grams once daily. Mulethi powder (in case of dry cough) 1- 3 gram with luke warm water twice daily Warm Milk with ½ teaspoonful Haldi in (morning/evening) Gargling with turmeric and salt Chyawanprash 1 teaspoonful (5 mg) once daily in morning (as per directions from Vaidya)

In India, the coronavirus recoveries witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases, the Ministry of Health said. It added saying that the recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness.

