COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, more and more pharmacies and grocery markets are stocking up on sanitisers and cleaning products. Apart from keeping your hands germ-free, CDC recommends cleaning surfaces and objects that you touch frequently. While more than usual demand of cleaning has resulted in a higher demand for wipes and disinfectants, the empty shelves have left many wondering about the alternatives of traditional cleaning products. Hydrogen peroxide is one popular compound that is touted to kill bacteria and germs in wounds, but how effective is it to kill the bugs in your home?

What Exactly Is Hydrogen Peroxide?

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic that has been a staple in first aid kits for generations. It has long been used to clean cuts and burns, and you likely had an encounter with it, if you ever scraped your leg or fell growing up. Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19.

Many medical professionals do not recommend pouring hydrogen peroxide directly on your skin. You need to first dilute it 50-50 with sterile water and then use the diluted solution as a soak with a gauge to apply on your wounds. Coronavirus Symptoms: When Should You Visit The Doctor? Expert Reveals the Common, Serious and Alarming Signs That You May Have COVID-19.

How to Use Hydrogen Peroxide to Clean Your House?

Hydrogen peroxide is typically sold in concentrations of about three percent, which can be very useful in killing germs. You can either dilute the compound to 0.5 concentration or use it directly from the bottle. Leave it on the surfaces for about a minute before you wipe it off. Just be sure not to use hydrogen peroxide on your white counter tables as it can cause discolouration. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19.

Bottomline - Hydrogen peroxide is germicidal and can be a potent killer for a wide range of viruses, fungi, bacteria, yeasts and spores. That said, they may not be effective in destroying other specific organisms. When it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, you should go by CDC's guidelines of using a diluted bleach solution to disinfect and clean your home.