Coronavirus Prevention: Natural Antivirals and Herbs To Support Your Immune System and Beat COVID-19

Turmeric (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cough, headache, fever and difficulty in breathing are all symptoms that you have contracted the deadly coronavirus. Viruses like this do the damage by invading human cells, taking over the machinery and replicating in the body. While scientists are working hard to find a cure for the deadly COVID-19, the best defense against the infection is a healthy immune system. Many antiviral herbs have been found useful in dealing with viral infections, but we cannot make definitive statements about these home remedies with very little evidence. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the most potent natural antivirals.

Turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric is a very potent compound. According to a study published in the journal Antiviral Research, curcumin can alter the ability of the virus to infect cells. According to researchers, curcumin can reduce the ability of the viruses to replicate by keeping the virus from binding at the cell surface. If you are cooking with curcumin, combine it with black pepper to increase its absorption rate.

Peppermint

In addition to menthol, peppermint contains flavonoids and polyphenols that can go a long way in keeping you healthy. According to a study published in the journal Phytomedicine, peppermint can reduce the viral activity of many harmful viruses. Stick to peppermint oil soft gels which are diluted and are widely available as a supplement.

Ginger

According to a study review in the journal Foods, the phenolic compounds in ginger can potentially prevent the growth of viruses. Ginger can stimulate mucosal cells to release a type of cytokine that helps in counteracting a viral infection. Apart from adding ginger to your curries and dals, add it to your tea and smoothies.

St. John's Wort

A study published in the journal Herbal Medicine suggested that certain components in St. John's Wort may alter protein in the viruses and stop them from fusing with the cell membrane and cause infection. The herb is available as a supplement; however, make sure that you first consult with your practitioner.

Bottomline – While you try all the antivirals and antiviral herbs, do not ignore the general health recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus. Wash, your hands, refrain from touching your face and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. And if you are experiencing any symptoms of the viral infection, go and get yourself tested before relying on any at-home remedy.