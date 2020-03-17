Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on www.mohfw.gov.in; Beware of Fake Messages and Data Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: As coronavirus cases are rising sharply in India, there are several fake news, misinformation and rumours that are going viral on social media. Through social media channels like- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter, a wave of inaccurate information is spreading about COVID-19. From floating fake advisories to sharing conspiracy, phones are flooded with several such messages. Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries.

If you are looking for genuine data about Coronavirus, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- www.mohfw.gov.in. The website includes details such as helpline numbers of States and Union Territories for coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Releases ‘Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who Wins the Fight’ Comic for COVID-19 Awareness Among Kids.

It also includes government advisories and steps taken to contain the virus. The website also contains State-wise information about the coronavirus cases in India. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Here's a List of States and UTs with Positive COVID-19 Cases:

S. No. State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 7 0 2 1 3 Haryana 0 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 8 0 0 1 5 Kerala 22 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 36 3 0 0 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telengana 4 0 1 0 12 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 0 0 13 Union Territory of Ladakh 4 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 12 1 4 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 Total confirmed cases in India 103 22 13 2

As of now, 125 Coronavirus cases have been reported in the country. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 36 cases followed by Kerala which has confirmed 22 cases. So far, three people have died due to COVID-19 in the country.