Coronavirus Vaccine Update: From Ayurveda to Remdesivir And More, Here's What Progress India, US, China And Other Countries Have Made so Far

Coronavirus vaccine trials | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 3: Race for vaccine and drug to prevent coronavirus continues to intensify as nations with pharmaceutical strengths escalate their efforts to find the way out amidst the crisis. Even as the top contenders so far are Moderna Therapeutics based in United States and China's Sinovac biotech, pharmaceutical companies in other countries also claimed to have made significant breakthroughs. COVID-19 Vaccine Race: China's Sinovac Sure of '99% Success', Targets Release by 2020-End; Moderna Begins 2nd Phase of Clinical Trials.

Remdesivir: A statement issued by the Drugs Controller General in India said the medicine can be administered on COVID-19 patients. In Japan, the drug was already permitted for use in coronavirus cases after research found that it can cut down the viral load.

Avifavir: Russia will begin using the drug, also known as faripiravir in several countries including Japan, from June 11 on around 60,000 patients. The clinical trials were successful and no major side-effects were found in any of the patients subjected to the medicine during the trials. According to Russian authorities, the drug can completely eliminate coronavirus from human bodies in 10 days.

Bharat Biotech Vaccine: The topmost contender of COVID-19 vaccine developer in India, which has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), claimed that the progress has been positive so far. The next one month of trials are "crucial", the company said, adding that a vaccine should be expected anytime within the next 6-12 months.

Ayurveda: Patanjali, one of the leading Ayurveda products company in India, is developing medicines to boost immunity and combat COVID-19. The Baba Ramdev-led firm has also provided medicines to certain coronavirus patients in India's Uttarakhand province. Among those taking the immunity medicine includes the State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Sinovac Biotech Vaccine: The China-based firm is sure of "99 percent success" and has completed two rounds of successful trial. The third round, which would involve human trials, would be completed in the United Kingdom, said a researcher associated with the pharma company. The vaccine's release is expected by 2020-end.

mRNA Vaccine: A large section of the experts consider the mRNA as the most promising potential vaccine to combat coronavirus. Being developed by the US-based Moderna Therapeutics, the vaccine is expected to be released by early 2021. The second round of clinical trials have been initiated.