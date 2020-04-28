Could Vitamin-D Boost Your Immunity and Decrease Your Risk of COVID-19? Here's the Link Between the Vital Nutrient and Your Respiratory Health

Vitamin D (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many of us are taking extra measures to stay healthy and support our immune system. But apart from regular exercising and consuming immune-boosting foods, doctors are talking about another vital component for your immune and respiratory health, and that is vitamin D. There is no guaranteed way to avoid contracting COVID-19. But the question is, can vitamin D reduce the risk of COVID-19 severities? Here's what we know so far.

Can Vitamin D Bolster Your Immunity?

Vitamin D plays a vital role in immune function. According to a research review published in the Central European Journal of Immunology, the vitamin enhances the production of antimicrobial agents. Besides, vitamin D deficiency is often associated with increased frequency of infection. While there is no defined optimal range for vitamin D, people with 40 ng/mL to 60 ng/mL of vitamin D in their blood do better when they get viral infections. New Symptoms of COVID-19 Listed By CDC: Chills, Repeated Shaking, Loss of Taste And 3 Other Signs of Coronavirus Infection You Must Watch Out For.

Can Vitamin D Supplements Improve Respiratory Health?

Vitamin D deficiency is shown to be common among patients with respiratory diseases which implies that there may be a connection between the two. However, we need further research before drawing any conclusions. But maintaining healthy levels of Vitamin D can support your lung health. When and How to Use Face Masks? World Health Organisation Shares the Best Practices on COVID-19 Prevention.

How to Get More Vitamin D?

Spend more time in the sun, but if you aren't able to absorb ample sunshine during quarantine, you may need to get vitamin D from other sources. Incorporate vitamin D rich foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fortified products. However, if you are severely deficient of the nutrient, you may need to take supplements. However, be sure to speak to your doctor before supplementing with vitamin D. Nutrient Supplements Might Help in Fighting Against COVID-19, Says Study.

COVID-19 is very new, and since there's a lack of research on the topic, it's too early to claim if vitamin D may help stave off the virus. That said, there is a lot of research supporting vitamin D's connection to immunity and lung health.