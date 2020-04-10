When and How to Use Face Masks? World Health Organisation Shares the Best Practices on COVID-19 Prevention

Masks (Photo Credits: ANI)

There has been conflicting information about whether or not you should wear a face mask at all times. Sure, you need to wear a mask when you step out of your home for your essential activities. But do you need to wear one at home? Is it necessary to wear a surgical mask or a cloth mask will also do? How much area of the face should the mask cover? If you are wearing a medical mask, it's essential to know when to use a mask and the proper way to put it on to prevent contamination. The World Health Organisation shared the best practices.

When to wear a mask?

If you are healthy, wear a medical mask only if you are caring for a suspected COVID-19 patient.

A mask is a must if you are coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask every time you step out of your home, but it may not necessarily be a surgical mask. How to Make Face Mask Using Cotton Bandana and Hair Ties at Home That Requires No Sewing! Watch Easy Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial.

How to wear a mask?

Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water before putting on a mask.

Make sure that you cover mouth and nose well without leaving any gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while using it. If you do, be sure to clean your hands thoroughly.

If your mask has become damp, replace it with a new one. also, never re-use single-use masks. BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators.

While taking off the mask, remove it from behind without touching the front.

Discard the mask immediately in a closed bin and clean your hands with soap and water or alcoholic rub. ‘How to Make a Face Mask?’ to ‘Are N95 Masks Washable and Reusable?’ FAQs on Face Masks As Its Demand Rises During Coronavirus Pandemic Answered.

Remember, masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with soap and water or alcohol-based rub. So be sure that you follow all the rules to keep yourself from being infected.