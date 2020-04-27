New Symptoms of COVID-19 Listed By CDC: Chills, Repeated Shaking, Loss of Taste And 3 Other Signs of Coronavirus Infection You Must Watch Out For

New Coronavirus Symptoms (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The need of the hour is authentic information of the coronavirus infection that can help spread awareness. The symptoms of COVID-19 is one of the most searched questions on Google. Although, many coronavirus cases have been asymptotic, CDC, WHO and other health organisations have laid down some common symptoms of COVID-19 seen in most patients. Fever, cough, breathlessness has been said to be some of the signs whereas in a severe case of COVID-19 one may experience weakness, lethargy and fever for a prolonged period of time. NHS has mentioned that the main symptoms are continuous cough and high temperature. Earlier, youngsters were taking the COVID-19 pandemic lightly thinking that it only affects the elderly, however, many cases have seen young coronavirus victims. US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms; Warns 'You Aren’t Invincible Just Because You’re in Your 20s'.

However, the US Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) has now issued six new signs of COVID-19. These are in addition to the already existing symptoms like breathlessness, fever and persistent cough. The CDC warns that these symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus. "People with Covid-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness", says CDC. ‘COVID Toes’, a Possible Symptom of Coronavirus Infection: Know More About The Mysterious Skin Condition That May Be Related to COVID-19, Dermatologists Say.

The New Coronavirus Symptoms Are:

Chills Repeated shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell

Apart from these symptoms, a spike in temperature and the persistent cough has been listed as the common symptoms of COVID-19. "Shortness of breath" or "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing" is also one of the most common symptoms. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that 80% of the COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. This means that not everyone is aware that they are infected or the symptoms do not reveal a lot. Asymptomatic cases make the fight against coronavirus difficult for medical professionals. As we write this the total number of coronavirus cases in the world is 3,013,836. Until now 207,895 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and 888,362 have recovered.